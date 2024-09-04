IIM-K, RBIH sign pact to foster innovation, research in FinTech

The Laboratory for Innovation Venturing and Entrepreneurship (IIMK LIVE) of the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) and the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) have joined forces to revolutionise the FinTech sector in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to drive innovation, research, and support for start-ups in the financial technology space.

The collaboration aims to create a unified and robust ecosystem that accelerates the growth and development of Fintech in the country, a press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MoU was officially signed at IIM-K’s campus by Prof. Ashutosh Sarkar, Executive Director of IIMK LIVE, and Aakarsh Naidu, Head of Fintech and Startups at RBIH. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to enhancing India’s FinTech landscape by pooling resources, expertise, and innovative strategies to foster a culture of growth and entrepreneurship.

Announcing the programme, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K, and Chairman, IIMK LIVE, said: “We are thrilled to announce this strategic collaboration with the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub, which marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the Fintech sector. At IIM-K and IIMK LIVE, we believe in the power of collaboration to drive meaningful change. This MoU will enable us to leverage our combined strengths to create a vibrant ecosystem that supports start-ups, advances cutting-edge research, and ultimately accelerates the growth of financial technology in India. We look forward to the transformative impact this partnership will have on the industry and on our future leaders.”

Rajesh Bansal, CEO of Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH), further added: “This partnership between RBIH and IIMK LIVE is a significant step forward in our mission to foster a thriving fintech ecosystem in India. By combining our expertise in innovation, research, and entrepreneurship, we are laying the foundation for a new wave of fintech entrepreneurship and solutions to empower a billion Indians with frictionless finance. Together, we can make India a FinTech nation.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.