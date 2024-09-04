GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIM-K, RBIH sign pact to foster innovation, research in FinTech

Published - September 04, 2024 01:01 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Laboratory for Innovation Venturing and Entrepreneurship (IIMK LIVE) of the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) and the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) have joined forces to revolutionise the FinTech sector in India.

The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to drive innovation, research, and support for start-ups in the financial technology space.

The collaboration aims to create a unified and robust ecosystem that accelerates the growth and development of Fintech in the country, a press release said.

The MoU was officially signed at IIM-K’s campus by Prof. Ashutosh Sarkar, Executive Director of IIMK LIVE, and Aakarsh Naidu, Head of Fintech and Startups at RBIH. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to enhancing India’s FinTech landscape by pooling resources, expertise, and innovative strategies to foster a culture of growth and entrepreneurship.

Announcing the programme, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K, and Chairman, IIMK LIVE, said: “We are thrilled to announce this strategic collaboration with the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub, which marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the Fintech sector. At IIM-K and IIMK LIVE, we believe in the power of collaboration to drive meaningful change. This MoU will enable us to leverage our combined strengths to create a vibrant ecosystem that supports start-ups, advances cutting-edge research, and ultimately accelerates the growth of financial technology in India. We look forward to the transformative impact this partnership will have on the industry and on our future leaders.”

Rajesh Bansal, CEO of Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH), further added: “This partnership between RBIH and IIMK LIVE is a significant step forward in our mission to foster a thriving fintech ecosystem in India. By combining our expertise in innovation, research, and entrepreneurship, we are laying the foundation for a new wave of fintech entrepreneurship and solutions to empower a billion Indians with frictionless finance. Together, we can make India a FinTech nation.”

Related Topics

Kozhikode / startups

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.