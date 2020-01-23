IIM-K opens Phase V Green Campus

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, (IIM-K), has added a new feather to its cap by opening the Phase V Green Campus at Kunnamangalam here on Wednesday.

The new campus, spread across 15 acres, has a total built-up area of 3 lakh sq ft. Water, soil and energy conservation measures have been extensively adopted in Phase V, owing to which the campus has been certified with ‘Five Star’ rating under GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment), an initiative of the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

Solar energy of 50 kWp (Kilo Watt Peak) is also being harnessed on the campus. Additionally, a rainwater harvesting pond has been developed for catering to the water requirements of the whole campus. Besides, the campus boasts rainwater storage tanks with 40 lakh litre storage capacity and these have been provided under the campus buildings so as to meet any emergency requirement. A sewage treatment plant has been established on the campus for treating effluents which can be used for toilet and washroom flushing besides gardening and irrigation purposes.

A. C. Muthiah, Chairman, Southern Petrochemical Industries Limited (SPIC) and former Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM-K, and K.C. Mohan, former Board Member, IIM-K, and Member of the Subcommittee of Construction, unveiled the plaque for the Phase V Green Campus in the presence of Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K.

Another highlight of this campus is the introduction of state-of-the-art intelligent classroom set-up which will be virtual mic-less, aided by first-of-a-kind use of ceiling microphone offering adaptive and intelligent response to user and room behaviour. Additionally, the classrooms also boast cloud-based conferencing, streaming and audio-conferencing facilities with both wired and wireless presentation capability. Students with access credentials will be able to participate in the classroom sessions virtually from anywhere in the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Chatterjee said the eco-friendly nature of this new addition to the plastic-free IIM campus is testimony to the institute’s commitment to providing world-class facilities and safeguarding the environment.