IIM-K offers full-time MBA in Liberal Studies and Management

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, (IIM-K) has launched an innovative two-year Masters in Business Administration in Liberal Studies and Management (MBA-LSM).

The IIM-K course is the first offering by any IIM interlinking Liberal Studies and Management. Applications for admissions to the programme will be accepted online by March 31. The programme provides in-depth coverage in terms of lessons from liberal studies and core management principles in the first year, followed by advanced courses and electives in the second year.

It has a module on International and Rural Immersion in Term IV (second year). Master’s thesis in Term VI (second year) is another feature of the course. IIM-K will also provide assistance for internship and final placements.

Announcing its launch, IIM-K Director Debashis Chatterjee said there was dire need for an alternative form of management education. MBA-LSM would equip future managers with earnestness to deal with human beings with equal effectiveness, he said.

To apply, applicants must hold a recognized bachelor’s degree or postgraduate degree in any discipline with minimum 50% marks or equivalent CGPA. They must also possess a valid score in CAT 2019 /GRE/ GMAT. SC/ST/PWD candidates are allowed a relaxation of 5% in the minimum mandated marks.

Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results are also eligible to apply. For details, log on to www.iimk.ac.in/academics/pgplsm/