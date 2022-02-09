IIM-K, NITI Aayog ink landmark pact

Kozhikode

Collaboration in monitoring and evaluation of government policies, programmes

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) and Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO) attached to NITI Aayog have inked a historic Statement of Intent (SoI) on institutional partnership that will focus on strategic and technical collaboration to strengthen the overall monitoring and evaluation environment with special focus on building a data monitoring and evaluation stack in India.

Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM-K, and Sekhar Bonu, Director General, DMEO, signed the collaboration, a press release said here on Wednesday. The objective of the SoI is to establish a framework for cooperative institutional relations to encourage and promote cooperation in the area of technical development, support appropriate capacity building and joint studies in the field of monitoring and evaluation of government policies and programmes through econometric evaluation and monitoring.

The DMEO and the IIM-K will jointly organise capacity building programme workshops, forums, seminars and other activities with a view to enhancing advocacy of monitoring, evaluation in the country. The target group for the exercise will comprise public officials at the Centre and States; regional institutions and local researchers; State administrative training institutions and trainers in the field of monitoring and evaluation.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Chatterjee expressed his delight over IIM-K embarking on a collaboration with the country’s foremost policy making institution, NITI Aayog.

Sharing his thoughts, Dr. Bonu said the government needs to monitor and evaluate policies efficiently in an increasingly fast-paced, complex, and digitised society.

The partnership with IIM-K was an endeavour to bring India’s premier knowledge institutions and apex monitoring and evaluation office to do collaborative research for larger public good and benefit of society.