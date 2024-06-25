GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIM-K LIVE, YNOS Venture Engine jointly launch programme to promote early-stage start-ups

Published - June 25, 2024 06:47 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Laboratory for Innovation Venturing and Entrepreneurship (LIVE), a business incubator and entrepreneurship development centre at the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K), has launched the LIVE C 2- Capital Catalyst programme in collaboration with YNOS Venture Engine to accelerate the growth of early-stage start-ups by providing them with unparalleled access to resources, mentorship, investment opportunities and access to over 50 investors.

A press release said that the three-month programme intended to support start-ups in accelerating their innovation trajectory by assisting them in obtaining scale-up funds, market access and investor connect. Most importantly, as a part of this programme, start-ups will also receive intensive mentorship from industry pioneers, subject matter experts and IIM-K faculty.

One of the key features of the LIVE C 2 programme is the involvement of more than 50 angel networks/venture capitalists. These investors will provide essential funding and strategic guidance, offering start-ups the resources they need to navigate their growth journeys and achieve their business objectives. The network of investors engaged in the programme is crucial for start-ups seeking to secure funding and build robust growth.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K, said that the collaboration with YNOS Venture Engine and the support of over 50 investors would create a fertile ground for start-ups to thrive and achieve their full potential. “ We are excited to see the transformative impact this programme will have on the start-up ecosystem, “ he said.

For more information about the Live Capital Catalyst (LIVE C2) programme, contact IIM-K LIVE at enquiry@iimklive.org or 91-495-2809669, or visit www.iimklive.org.

management institutes / Kozhikode / Kerala

