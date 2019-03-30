IIM-K LIVE organises start-up summit

More than 300 entrepreneurs participated in the technology start-up summit organised by the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) LIVE, an Entrepreneurship Development Centre on the campus on Friday.

The summit was aimed at bringing technology and entrepreneurs together to contribute to an ecosystem where innovations make a national impact benefiting the larger society. Inaugurating the summit, IIM-K Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee said focusing on the purpose and realising possibilities had become critical to innovations to make an impact. Technology has been an important tool, but applying it to solve larger problems demands keen observation by people.

Prof. Keyoor Purani, executive director, IIMK LIVE, said collaboration had become the key to successful innovation ecosystems. The Silicon Valley model cannot just be fitted but has to be adopted for India. The event was testimony to the attempt to bring various stakeholders on a platform for the benefit of entrepreneurs, he added.

Dr. Saji Gopinath of Kerala Startup Mission and Col. Jitendre Minhas of IAMAI Startup Foundation spoke. Technology experts from corporates such as Mahindra Group, Google, and IIM-K professors were present.