IIM-K inks pact with Swiss firm

Partnership for enhancing humanitarian work in South Asia

Against the backdrop of emerging challenges post-COVID-19, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) and Switzerland-based HELP Logistics have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to engage in a collaborative partnership and provide consulting services and logistics training for the humanitarian community.

The MoU, which will be in force for a year, is to carry out activities that integrate efforts to shape supply chains that benefit humanity, a statement said here on Monday.

The partnership between IIM-K and HELP Logistics — a registered non-profit organisation and a subsidiary company of the Kühne Foundation, Schindellegi, Switzerland — aims to develop humanitarian logistics in India and the region by providing consulting services and logistics training to prominent actors during a humanitarian crisis, such as United Nations bodies, government institutions and non-governmental organisations.

The partnership, which also includes financial support, aims to enhance regional knowledge on humanitarian logistics matters.

Announcing the cross-continental tie-up with the European organisation, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K, said: “this association will not only expand our network in the calamity-prone vulnerable South Asian regions but will also greatly enhance the capability of stakeholders to effectively provide humanitarian logistics capacity in these unprecedented times.”

“The MoU signifies an important step for both organisations to leverage each other’s strengths, knowledge, best practices and expertise in the humanitarian logistics sector. We hope that this collaboration will benefit both HELP and IIM-K deepen our understanding of supply chain challenges in humanitarian operations. Through our partnership with IIM-K, we look forward to providing best-in-class supply chain and logistics support to enhance the capacity of humanitarian actors in South Asia,” Jason Connolly, Regional Director – HELP Logistics Asia, said.