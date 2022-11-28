IIM-K imparts training to delegates from 18 countries

November 28, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

A five-day training programme on ‘Leadership 4.0: Management and governance in the emerging world of disruption’, conducted by the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme concluded here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 29 participants from 18 partner countries were trained in scientific aspects of leadership and management under the programme funded by the Ministry of External Affairs. This was the third batch of delegates to have visited Kozhikode for an on-campus offline training programme.

Classroom sessions consisting of immersion networking events were conducted by IIM-K expert faculty members and covered themes ranging from foundational leadership, Indian economy, mindful leadership, creativity for social innovation, negotiation skills to finance and non-finance managers, communication in the disruptive world, and operational excellence and competitive advantage.

IIM-K Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee said, “India’s biggest contribution to the world has been knowledge, and our country has a lot to offer when it comes to innovations and community-driven initiatives. This ITEC programme with an intensive take on leadership and management has equipped participants with unparalleled skills.”

The delegates were from Bulgaria, Bhutan, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Iraq, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Mauritius, Malawi, Nepal, Oman, Palestine, Sudan, South Sudan, Tajikistan, and Tanzania.

A full-day study tour with field visits to the neighbouring Wayanad district was also organised for the delegates to help them gain insights into hugely successful community-driven initiatives like Kudumbashree and Nenmeni Sudha Jala Vitharana Society project.