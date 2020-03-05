IIM-K holds special course for Navy Wives

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) has started a Certificate Programme in the Management of Social Initiatives for members of the Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWWA).

Scientifically designed by leading academics of the IIM-K, the course offers participants an opportunity to learn theory and practices of management with focus on managing social initiatives like Corporate Social Responsibility projects, NGO activities and social enterprises.

Inaugurating the programme, IIM-K Director Debashis Chatterjee said the certificate programme has been specifically introduced to harness the potential of bright, talented women resources for the benefit of society and the country at large. It will help the members of the NWWA pursue their passion for social welfare in more effective and fulfilling way, he said.