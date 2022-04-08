IIM-K gears up for 24th annual convocation

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to attend the event on Saturday

The IIM-K is all decked up to commemorate the silver jubilee celebrations.

The silver jubilee celebrations of the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) are headed towards a befitting conclusion, with the institution gearing up for its 24th annual convocation on Saturday.

Making the marquee event even more special, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will deliver the convocation address to the graduating batches. A. Vellayan, Chairperson, IIMK Board of Governors, and Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K, will attend, a press release said here on Thursday.

Starting from the Wayanad Road Gate to the famous Arjuna Path, the passageway to the main administrative complex is now a 2-km-long visual spectacle.

Prof. Chatterjee termed the journey of the IIM-K in the last 25 years an enduring one closely interlinked with the growth of Kozhikode city.

Degrees will be conferred on students in doctoral programme in management, the flagship postgraduate programme in management (PGP), the one-year full-time postgraduate programme in business leadership (PGP-BL), and the executive postgraduate programme in management (Kozhikode and Kochi campuses).

The toppers in each programme will also be awarded gold medals.

The IIM-K has steadily risen in ranks and is now among the top four business schools in the country as per NIRF 2021 management rankings released by the Ministry of Education. It also holds the feat of being the only IIM to be placed in the second position in the Atal Innovation Rankings 2021 (ARIIA 2021).