IIM-K director welcomes education policy proposal

Debashis Chatterjee, Director of Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) has welcomed the proposal for a new education policy in the Union Budget.

“The Finance Minister has promised that a new education policy will be announced soon. The current policy is several decades old and the new policy is expected to introduce fresh ideas, particularly on the use of technology, modern teaching pedagogies and experiential learning,” he said.

Mr. Chatterjee said the proposal to allow foreign direct investment (FDI) in the education sector did not worry premier institutes as the IIMs had always benchmarked themselves against global standards of teaching and learning. “However, we need to wait for the full details of this policy to see whether it would mean global schools and colleges opening campuses in India or simply foreign capital getting invested in Indian private institutions. I am happy that the budget has proposed online educational programmes as the time has come to leverage technology to provide ‘value for many’ instead of just ‘value for money’,” he said.