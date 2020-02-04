Kozhikode

IIM-K director welcomes education policy proposal

Debashis Chatterjee

Debashis Chatterjee   | Photo Credit: S_RAMESHKURUP

more-in

‘Allowing FDI in education sector not a cause for concern’

Debashis Chatterjee, Director of Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) has welcomed the proposal for a new education policy in the Union Budget.

“The Finance Minister has promised that a new education policy will be announced soon. The current policy is several decades old and the new policy is expected to introduce fresh ideas, particularly on the use of technology, modern teaching pedagogies and experiential learning,” he said.

Mr. Chatterjee said the proposal to allow foreign direct investment (FDI) in the education sector did not worry premier institutes as the IIMs had always benchmarked themselves against global standards of teaching and learning. “However, we need to wait for the full details of this policy to see whether it would mean global schools and colleges opening campuses in India or simply foreign capital getting invested in Indian private institutions. I am happy that the budget has proposed online educational programmes as the time has come to leverage technology to provide ‘value for many’ instead of just ‘value for money’,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 12:56:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/iim-k-director-welcomes-education-policy-proposal/article30730107.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY