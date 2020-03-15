IIM-K defers convocation

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, (IIM-K) has postponed its annual convocation in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-day ceremony was to begin from April 3 with a pre-convocation cultural night for students, their families and the IIM-K community, followed by the main ceremony on the following day.

In a release on Sunday, IIM-K Director Debashis Chatterjee said: “Considering that the World Health Organisation has recently declared COVID-19 as a pandemic and the advisories issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the State department advocating avoiding public gatherings, we have taken a decision to indefinitely postpone the convocation scheduled for April 3 and 4. At a time when the world is combating an unprecedented challenge of this magnitude, we will stand by the guidelines issued by the governing bodies in national interest. We will announce the new dates in due course.”

Suresh Narayanan, managing director and chairperson, Nestle India, was scheduled to be the chief guest at the convocation. A total of 663 students from various programmes of IIM-K were expected to be awarded degrees there.