IIM-K course ranked among top MBA programmes globally

In its debut attempt, the Executive MBA programme of the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) has been ranked 15+ in the Asia Pacific region and 101+ globally in the 4th edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Global Executive MBA (EMBA) Ranking 2020 administered by the QS World University Ranking Team.

Globally, IIM-K now stands with HEC Lausanne (Switzerland) and Kent State University (USA) in the 101+ category. Among the institutes in Asia Pacific, IIM-K stands at par with ISB Hyderabad and University of Texas at Arlington (China Centre) in 15+ category.

In this edition of the ranking, QS consisted of nine indicators grouped under five headings namely Career Outcomes, Diversity, Employer Reputation, Executive Profile, and Thought Leadership. Based on the five groups of indicators, QS had evaluated 161 global Executive MBA programmes that were qualified to participate from 35 countries.

At rank 17 in Asia Pacific region, the Career Outcomes is the strongest category for IIM-Kozhikode followed by Employer Reputation and Thought Leadership indicators which emerged as the major contributors to the IIM-K global ranking.

Speaking on the achievement, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, IIM-K Director, said: “This global feat is a testimony to the institute’s resolute pursuit of a holistic and intense approach to learning. IIM-K initiated the EMBA programme way back in 2008 and we take immense pride in this achievement as it underlines our commitment towards inculcating diversity, enhancing employer reputation, evoking thought leadership and offering distinct career outcomes to our students.”

The QS World University Rankings is an annual publication of university rankings which comprises the global overall and subject rankings which name the world’s top universities for the study of 48 different subjects and five composite faculty areas.