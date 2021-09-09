IIM-K climbs to career-best fourth position in NIRF rankings

By climbing up two slots from the previous year, the IIM-Kozhikode has now surpassed IIM-Lucknow in NIRF rankings.

Institute’s score improves from 69.96 in 2020 to 73.34 this year

Making its silver jubilee year all the more special, the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) has secured the fourth rank in the coveted National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2021 released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday.

By climbing up two slots from the previous year, the IIM-K has surpassed IIM-Lucknow and is now placed at a career best fourth rank overall among management schools in the country.

The parameters for ranking include Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR, 30%), Research and Professional Practice (RP, 30%), Graduation Outcomes (GO, 20%), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI, 10%) and Perception (PR, 10%).

IIM-K’s overall score has improved from 69.96 in 2020 to 73.34 in 2021, and has also significantly reduced the gap with other major competitors. The Research and Professional Practice has registered a significant growth of 18.09% during the year which has resulted in the improved rankings.

IIM-K’s pursuant endeavours on gender inclusivity, outreach efforts and the resultant enhancement in perception have greatly contributed to the significant achievement in the 25th year of its inception.

Sharing his thoughts on the major milestone achieved, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, IIM-K Director, said that the career best ranking is a testimony to the selfless contribution of our proficient faculty members, efficient administration, our magnificent students, alumni, recruiters and the ever supportive governments. “We will continue on the path of embracing dynamic reforms, encouraging research and propagating our institute’s mission of globalising Indian thought,” he said.