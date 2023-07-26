IIM-K announces initiatives for implementing NEP

July 26, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) has announced various initiatives being undertaken by the institute for implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on its main campus in Kozhikode as well as its satellite campus in Kochi.

In a press release here on Wednesday, IIM-K Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee said the institute had adopted the guiding principles of 3DS – Diversity, Digitisation, and Disruption — and the 2Is — Innovation and Inclusion — to achieve the national objectives earmarked under NEP 2020. “NEP’s thrust on use of technology, modern teaching pedagogies, and experiential learning is crucial to bridging the disconnect between education and real life of people on the cusp of what we might describe as the new cognitive revolution,“ he said.

In addition to the flagship postgraduate programme (PGP) in Management, IIM-K has also commenced a PGP in Liberal Studies and Management (PGP-LSM). Its flagship PGP offers a total of 119 electives to students drawn from a variety of subjects.

ADVERTISEMENT

The institute has created 50 supernumerary seats for international students from the academic year 2022-23 and has commenced the process for admissions in this category. It welcomed a total of 12 international students for all three of its full-time, regular, residential PGP in a first for academic year 2023-24.

IIM-K has considerable representation from the socio-economically disadvantaged groups who are constantly supported in their academic progress by way of specific and timely academic interventions and via various scholarships specially designed to cater for them.

“For the current admission cycle [2023-24], we have around 69% of the batch composed of female students in PGP-LSM, 48% of women PhD students , 46% female students for our flagship MBA programme. We provide infrastructure and other necessary academic support to students with disabilities and have now established a Committee for Equal Opportunities and Inclusion of Differently Abled Students [EOIDAS] and an office of EOIDAS to take care of the welfare and wellness of differently abled students in 2023,“ Prof. Chatterjee said.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship (MGNF) is a certificate programme in Public Policy and Management, offered by the IIM-K in collaboration with respective State Skill Development Missions (SSDMs). The programme has been designed at the initiative of the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), and IIM-K is an academic partner in the project.

Before 2020, IIM-K had established centres of excellence such as Centre of Excellence for Social Innovation, Centre for Governance, Laboratory for Innovation, Venturing and Entrepreneurship (IIM-K start-up incubator). Now, it has set up new centres — Centre for Digital Innovation and Transformation (CdiT), Centre for CLIMATE (Climate Leadership, Internationalisation, Management for Policy Advancement, Technology and Enterprise) Studies, Centre for Employment Relations and Labour Studies, and Uruppika: Centre of Excellence in Macroeconomics, Banking and Finance (CEMBAF).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.