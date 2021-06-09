IIM-K announces award programme for PhD students

As part of its silver jubilee celebrations, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) has announced “IIM-K Scholars for Future 2021” award programme for early stage doctoral students (PhD) in management category from institutes and universities ranked in the NIRF rankings.

The award programme is the brainchild of IIM-K’s current Director, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, and invites futuristic and innovative research proposal on selected themes from students pursuing PhD or an equivalent programme enrolled after June 2019. The programme not only offers cash incentives (₹1.5 lakh each to the top three research papers) but will also see the winners receiving expert mentorship from renowned faculty from IIM-K and the opportunity to publish/present their paper in a journal and top IIM-K conferences.

Prof. Chatterjee said that the IIM-K had been able to carve out a niche for itself as an institute of academic excellence over this short journey of 25 years. The remarkably innovative initiatives like “IIM-K Scholars for Future 2021” had set the benchmark for other institutions in the country, he said.

For this award programme, he said that the IIM-K was inviting futuristic research proposals with deep contextual reference to India. It would be flexible to any business theme other than in the list which addresses key priorities of India with exceptional research potential, Prof. Chatterjee said.

Candidates, who are currently pursuing full time PhD are eligible to apply for the award programme. The total cash prize for the award programmes is ₹4.5 lakh.

The last date for submitting entries for the award is July 15 and the winners will be announced in the week leading to IIM-K’s Foundation Day celebration on August 21. The complete details of the eligibility criteria, themes of submission for interested candidates are available on: https://iimk.ac.in/futurescholars/register/login.php.