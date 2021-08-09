‘Ignoring PG doctors’ demands could hit functioning of medical college hospitals in Kerala’

KOZHIKODE

09 August 2021 23:51 IST

Medicos have called for the decentralisation of COVID-19 treatment

Health Minister Veena George is scheduled to hold talks with postgraduate resident doctors on Tuesday to discuss their long-pending demands. The issues being raised by them such as the decentralisation of COVID-19 treatment, if left unresolved, could cripple the functioning of government medical college hospitals in the long run, said sources.

The Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, one of the major healthcare institutions in the Malabar region, is a case in point. Some of the doctors there said on Monday that though the number of non-COVID patients was considerable every day, the focus still was on COVID-19 treatment and most of the human resources was still being allocated for the purpose.

Shortage of doctors

Another issue is the acute shortage of postgraduate medical students, who are called resident doctors. They are the people who directly interact with patients in all departments to understand their condition to take the treatment forward. Now, less than 400 PG doctors are in service in place of the normal number of 605. The final year PG doctors are busy with preparations for their final exams. Among the rest, almost 70 of them have been posted for COVID duty. A large majority of the over 200 non-academic junior residents, the house surgeons belonging to the 2015 MBBS batch, recently stopped their service as well. The house surgeons from the 2016 batch are yet to join duty as their exams are not yet over.

Thirty patients are admitted in each COVID ward. Three house surgeons and three PG doctors were earlier allotted duty there. The shortage has led to their number being cut short. Sources said that with most of the senior doctors, who were also medical teachers, busy with ongoing exam duties, patients were suffering.

The scarcity of manpower is affecting the treatment of those who have post-COVID syndrome and non-COVID diseases too. Some of the doctors in the General Medicine Department said they were finding it difficult to manage the around 350 patients in their wards. Functionaries of the Kerala Medical Post Graduates Association (KMPGA), an organisation representing postgraduate medical students across various medical colleges in the State, said their academic work too had been hit.

The resident doctors have suggested, among other things, the decentralisation of COVID treatment to other government hospitals and the training of doctors there. That would take the burden off the shoulders of medical college hospitals, said KMPGA functionaries.