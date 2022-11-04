‘Ignite Kozhikode’ to boost start-up investments in Malabar

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will organise an investment meet in Kozhikode on November 19 to boost nascent companies across the State’s northern part, in the run-up to an international event the nodal agency is holding next year.

Named ‘Ignite Kozhikode’, the conclave will chiefly host angel investment master-classes that will explain the challenges before traditional industries in upstate Malabar to invest in start-ups. The KSUM is set to convene ‘Seeding Kerala’ global investment meet in February 2023.

Registrations may be made at https://seedingkerala.com/ignite/html. The event will also host an Investor Café, for which registrations can be made at https://startupmission.kerala.gov.in/pages/investorcafe. For details, contact Sajeed (Phone: 7736360870).