‘Ignite Kozhikode’ to boost start-up investments in Malabar

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will organise an investment meet in Kozhikode on November 19 to boost nascent companies across the State’s northern part, in the run-up to an international event the nodal agency is holding next year.

Named ‘Ignite Kozhikode’, the conclave will chiefly host angel investment master-classes that will explain the challenges before traditional industries in upstate Malabar to invest in start-ups. The KSUM is set to convene ‘Seeding Kerala’ global investment meet in February 2023.  

Registrations may be made at https://seedingkerala.com/ignite/html. The event will also host an Investor Café, for which registrations can be made at https://startupmission.kerala.gov.in/pages/investorcafe. For details, contact Sajeed (Phone: 7736360870).


