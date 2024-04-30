ICU sexual assault case: survivor to continue protest seeking probe report

April 30, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The survivor in the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) ICU sexual assault case, who resumed her protest in front of the office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) on Monday, said she would continue the agitation until she got the report she had sought.

She had put her protest on hold on April 23 after Inspector General of Police (North Zone) K. Sethuraman assured her that he would get back to her after obtaining legal guidance in the matter of handing over a copy of the report to her.

Human rights activist Noushad Thekkayil, who accompanied the survivor to meet Mr. Sethuraman on Tuesday, said the latter had promised to give a reply within two days until which the protest would continue.

The survivor had begun her protest on April 15 seeking a copy of the investigation report against gynaecologist K.V. Preethi, who, she alleged, had not presented the complete details of her statement after the alleged sexual assault to the police and the investigation panel.

However, District Police Chief Rajpal Meena refused to give the copy on the grounds that the case was sub judice, and that the doctor was a witness in it. The survivor had knocked on all doors, including that of the Chief Minister, Health Minister, State Human Rights Commission, State Minorities Commission and the Information Commission for the report. However, none proved fruitful until the Director General of Police on April 21 directed the IG to hold an investigation into the matter and do the needful.

“This time we are rather hopeful. However, we cannot abandon the protest at this juncture,” Mr. Thekkayil said.

District Congress Committee general secretary Dinesh Perumanna and social activist Ananda Kanakam had offered their support to the survivor on Monday.

