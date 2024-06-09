GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ICU sexual assault case: new probe report says gynaecologist did not record survivor’s statements fully

Published - June 09, 2024 01:16 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The repeat inquiry by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Narcotic Cell) Jacob T.P. on the complaint of the survivor in the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital ICU sexual assault case has supported her claim that Gynaecologist Dr. K.V. Preethi did not record her statements completely.

In the report submitted to Inspector General of Police (North Zone) V. Sethuraman, the ACP has pointed out that the survivor’s statement to the police, to the magistrate as well as the complaint to the medical college superintendent was the same regarding the way the accused assaulted her sexually.

She claimed that she said the same to Dr. Preethi during the physical examination, but the latter had not recorded it in the case history. Moreover, she has not entered anything in the column for her opinion. However, this may not affect the case, the report said.

The report also mentioned contrary statements regarding the presence of a junior doctor during the examination.

While Dr. Preethi as well as the said junior doctor stands by their statement, nurses and relatives of the survivor have given the statement that the junior doctor was not present. Neither is her presence recorded in the police reports.

The repeat inquiry was conducted following the demand of the survivor alleging that the initial report by Assistant Commissioner (Medical College) K. Sudarshan was faulty.

In her statement, she and the protest committee that supported her throughout the ordeal, have hailed the fresh report. The committee will demand action against those who tried to destroy evidence as well those who supported it, Noushad Thekkayil, human rights activist, said.

