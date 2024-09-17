ICSSR approval for research project on physical literacy

The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) has approved a research project on physical literacy to be taken up by a team led by V.P. Sakeer Hussain, head of the Department of Physical Education, University of Calicut.

According to sources, the other members in the team are M.R. Dhinu, Professor and Director, Department of Physical Education and Sports, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady; V.A. Shafeeq, Associate Professor, Department of Physical Education, Government Medical College, Thrissur; Zubair Medammal, Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology, University of Calicut; and Nafih Cherappurath, Assistant Professor, Department of Physical Education, Amal College of Advanced Studies, Nilambur, Malappuram. The team will get ₹1.5 crore over a period of five years for physical literacy training to be taken up among select primary school students in four south Indian sates.

Mr. Hussain noted that through the programme, at least 15 fundamental movement skills could be cultivated among students. The students would also attain the basic training required for various sports items. More sporting talents could be spotted and showcased from a young age, he added.

