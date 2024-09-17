GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ICSSR approval for research project on physical literacy

Published - September 17, 2024 08:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) has approved a research project on physical literacy to be taken up by a team led by V.P. Sakeer Hussain, head of the Department of Physical Education, University of Calicut.

According to sources, the other members in the team are M.R. Dhinu, Professor and Director, Department of Physical Education and Sports, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady; V.A. Shafeeq, Associate Professor, Department of Physical Education, Government Medical College, Thrissur; Zubair Medammal, Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology, University of Calicut; and Nafih Cherappurath, Assistant Professor, Department of Physical Education, Amal College of Advanced Studies, Nilambur, Malappuram. The team will get ₹1.5 crore over a period of five years for physical literacy training to be taken up among select primary school students in four south Indian sates.

Mr. Hussain noted that through the programme, at least 15 fundamental movement skills could be cultivated among students. The students would also attain the basic training required for various sports items. More sporting talents could be spotted and showcased from a young age, he added.

Published - September 17, 2024 08:16 pm IST

Related Topics

Kozhikode / physical fitness

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.