KOZHIKODE

29 February 2020 21:54 IST

ICAI functionaries chosen

C.M.K. Mohammed Davood was chosen chairman of the Calicut branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for 2020-21 at a meeting held here recently. V.S. Jigesh is the secretary and Mujeeb Rahman is the treasurer.

