IATA agents demand quick refund

The IATA Agents Association has appealed to the Union and State governments to speed up the refund of air tickets, which were cancelled following the COVID-19 alert.

In a press release here on Saturday, association leader said the travel agencies in Malabar region alone had already remitted about ₹200 crore for booking tickets. They claimed that the flight companies were yet to announce the refund procedures or deadline to hand over the amount. The offer made by some carriers to make use of the booked ticket within a year was not found to be a practical option by many of the passengers, they said.