IAL Kerala State meet concludes in Kozhikode

May 21, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

The two-day State conference of the Indian Association of Lawyers (IAL), a pro-Left organisation, concluded here on Sunday with K.P. Jayachandran and C.B. Swaminathan being re-elected as its State president and general secretary, respectively.

G.R. Anil, Minister for Civil Supplies, who opened an event held in connection with the conference to honour senior lawyers, said that lawyers need to perform their duties fearlessly to ensure justice to the people. He claimed that the Union government was trying to convert India into a theocratic state and those who expressed critical opinions were being suppressed. Judiciary was the last resort of the people to raise their voice as a section of the national media had become megaphones of the establishment, he added.

Later, P. Santhosh Kumar, MP, spoke on ‘Secular India and Sangh Parivar government’. Mr. Kumar also opened the valedictory event of the conference. He alleged that the Sangh Parivar was even planning to change the name of the country from India to Bharat. A submission for the purpose had been introduced in the Rajya Sabha. Mr. Kumar claimed that the Modi government was also trying to destroy secularist ideals. Unless there was a serious change in the political scenario, even the Constitution of India could be changed, he added.

