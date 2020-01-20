‘I don’t comment on things that affect personal lives’

Ballatha Pahayan hits where it hurts the most. No wonder that this U.S.-based Malayali vlogger named Vinod Narayan’s humorous and often critical take on issues around us in typical Kozhikoden accent strikes a chord on millions around the globe. He was in Kozhikode to attend sessions at the Kerala Literature Festival. Excerpts from an interview.

You have quite a good number of followers on social media. How do you land in here?

I work in the content management field and used to blog earlier. As the nature of content changed from words to images to moving images, my way of communication also underwent a transition. But I am not bothered about if what I say is getting noticed or not. With a good reach among people, however, there comes a certain amount of responsibility.

Your opinions are now being looked upon by many. In Kerala, there is a practice of people with their own views transforming themselves as cultural leaders, who later write books, start giving lectures etc?

(Laughs). Three people have approached me for writing books. It could be in the form of a collection of articles. But actually I don’t need to write a book to explain my experiences or air my views. Honestly, I don’t think I need to publish a book to connect with the people. It is so boring to send my writings to somebody who will sit in judgement. I have not given anybody a yardstick to measure the quantity of my writing. As far as my opinions go, I express them only when I want to say something clearly. I don’t comment on deaths or mishaps or things that could adversely affect the personal lives of people.

As an Indian citizen living in the U.S., how do you look at the comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump?

I don’t think it is correct to do so. Because, Mr. Trump has many opponents within the Republican Party. But look at Mr. Modi. Who is opposing him in the BJP? There is none.