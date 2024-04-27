I do not want votes based on religion, says Shafi Parambil

April 27, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

A day after polling, Shafi Parambil, the UDF candidate for the Vadakara constituency, has come out condemning allegations of being communal against him. Speaking to reporters in Vadakara on Saturday he said the screenshot that says ‘Don’t vote for Kafir’, which was circulated in the constituency, was fake. “I do not want votes based on religion. Also, I do not need to call my opponent a ‘Kafir’ to get votes,” he said.

Mr. Parambil also questioned his main opponent and LDF candidate K.K. Shailaja for not condemning the ‘Kafir’ reference even when it was clear that the post was fake and that he had no role in it. “The opposing candidate is unable to differentiate between the real and the unreal. The LDF is trying to hold me responsible for all fake posts,” he said, adding that being portrayed as a communal person was not a pleasant experience.

