I-Day fete to have fewer than 100 participants

Function will adhere to COVID-19, green protocols

Transport Minister A. K. Saseendran will hoist the National Flag at the district level Independence Day celebrations to be held at Captain Vikram Maidan in the city at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The celebrations, being organised in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol as well as green protocol will have fewer than 100 participants, including officials and guests. Moreover, entry of the public, children and senior citizens has been restricted at the venue unlike in previous years, due to the pandemic situation.

The District Collector and District Police Chief will take part in the celebrations. A special feature of the celebrations this year will be the participation of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff, who have been invited to be part of the event in recognition of their role in fighting COVID-19. People who have been cured of the disease will also take part.

The COVID-19 protocol will be strictly followed at the venue. All participants and guests will undergo thermal scanning at the gate while social distancing and use of facial masks will be mandatory. As for celebration in other parts of the district, including government offices, the number of participants will be limited to 50.

Painting contest

The Kozhikode Local Level Committee of the National Trust in association with DLine School of Design, is organising an online painting contest as part of Independence Day celebrations. The second all-Kerala online painting contest is being held in two categories. The first category includes intellectually challenged persons coming under the National Trust Act, inclusive of persons with autism, cerebral palsy, mental retardation and multiple disabilities. Those interested may contact 8137999990 on WhatsApp for registration.

The second is the general category open for people with other disabilities. They can register on dline.co.in or contact 8593841111 or 9142444474 on WhatsApp. The registration closes at 5 p.m. on Friday.