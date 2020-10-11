Hygiene Status for 45 local bodies in Kozhikode

Vadakara Municipality with 93 marks becomes topper

Local bodies in Kozhikode district have maintained hygiene and sanitation well as prescribed by the Haritha Keralam Mission (HKM). As a result, 45 of them received the ‘Hygiene Status’ from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

Hygiene Status is conferred on local bodies scoring at least 60% marks in sanitation, based on HKM norms.

Three municipalities and 39 grama panchayats, besides the Kozhikode Corporation, have achieved Hygiene Status in the district. Vadakara, Mukkom, and Koyilandy are the municipalities, while all grama panchayats under the Vadakara and Kunnummal blocks have achieved the feat. The grama panchayats in the Vadakara block are Eramala, Azhiyur, Onchiyam, and Chorode, while those in the Kunnummal block are Kuttiadi, Kunnummal, Maruthonkara, Kavilumpara, Velam, Kayakkodi, and Narippatta.

Besides, Ulliyeri, Naduvannur, Balussery, Kottoor, and Panangad in Balussery block; Perambra, Cheruvannur, Changaroth, and Chakkittapara in Perambra block; Madavoor, Thiruvambady, and Koodaranhi in Koduvally block; Karasseri, Chathamangalam, Kuruvattur, Mavoor, Perumanna, and Peruvayal in Kunnamangalam block; Meppayur in Meladi block; Valayam in Thooneri block; Vilyappalli and Maniyur in Thodannur block; Atholi, Arikkulam, and Chemancheri in Panthalayani block; Kakkodi in Chelannur block, and Kadalundi and Olavanna in Kozhikode block have achieved the status.

Fully functional material recovery facility, material collection facilities, source-level waste management system in every home, functional public toilets, adherence to the green protocol during public events, implementation of solid waste management rules, and plastic ban are some factors behind selection for Hygiene Status.

Vadakara Municipality with 93 marks is the topper among urban local bodies in the district, while Azhiyoor with 92 marks tops among grama panchayats.