Hygiene protocol for Kozhikode city on the cards

Kozhikode Corpn. plans survey on effectiveness of present system of waste management

The Hygiene Status conferred on it by the State government and several awards on the sanitation front have made the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation honour-bound to keep up the good name and perform better in the coming years. The decision to form a Hygiene Protocol for the city is a result of this.

It was Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed who announced in the recent budget session of the corporation that a Hygiene Protocol would be formed and implemented in the current financial year.

A 20-point task plan has been formulated to facilitate the protocol.

Solid waste management by Harithakarma Sena (HKS) is a major factor in maintaining the hygiene status of the city. The corporation plans to strengthen the HKS with the cooperation of commercial establishments as well as residents’ associations. To facilitate the HKS, a QR code system will be set up at each house and establishment. Regular medical check-up and ensuring availability of mask, gloves and uniform for Harithakarma Sena workers are also part of the plan.

On the other hand, the corporation will make active interventions to set up biodegradable waste processing facility in every household. Houses with biocompost and biogas plants will get concessions in property tax. Besides, there will be at least one Thumboormuzhi model plant in every health circle.

The corporation will make arrangements for the public to file complaints online against those who dump waste in public places and will ensure that strict action is taken on such complaints.

STP project

The completion of the sewage treatment plant (STP) project is another key factor that would influence the city’s hygiene status.

The STP project under AMRUT is already under way and the agencies for construction of the plant and the network have been finalised.

Effective implementation of the ban on single use plastic and disposable materials is another factor.

The corporation has already resumed action on this front.

There are separate projects to construct public toilets on roadsides in connection with the State government’s ‘Take a break’ project, to process biomedical waste in association with ‘Image’ and to process construction waste.

Health cards will be made mandatory for all labourers in the city.

Action will be taken against those who encroach on drainages. Restrictions will be imposed on posting advertisements across the city. Unauthorised advertisements will be removed.

In addition to these steps, awareness campaigns and a survey on the effectiveness of the present system of waste management are also being planned.