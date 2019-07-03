Hydel tourism project proposed for Kakkayam

A hydroelectric tourism project has been proposed near the Kakkayam dam site in Kozhikode district. Tourism Joint Director C.N. Anitha Kumari said in a release on Tuesday that land owned by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) would be identified for the purpose.

Pointing out that Kakkayam dam had been a major tourist attraction in the district, Ms. Kumari said a team led by Purushan Kadalundy, MLA, and District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao had visited the area in the first week of June to explore the possibilities of tourism development there. It was decided to conduct landscaping for launching the hydel tourism project there and the Tourism Department was asked to prepare a blue print. The officials identified 7.24 acres under the KSEB, which no other department had laid claim on.

The taluk surveyor would now find out if the land indeed belonged to the KSEB and a joint survey by the KSEB and the Forest Department too would be held. If the land was under the KSEB, the first phase of the development works would be launched. Details of the project would be decided once the KSEB handed over the permission to use the land. The local MLA had been demanding improvement of the tourism infrastructure in Kakkayam which at present had only limited facilities, Ms. Kumari added.