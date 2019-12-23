Hunt on for those who vandalised private bus

The police have intensified search for a gang of miscreants who allegedly vandalised a private bus in rural Kozhikode during the State-wide hartal called by the SDPI on December 17 against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Visuals collected

Accordingly, CCTV visuals were collected by the police from various spots to identify the attackers.

The Nadapuram police said the parked bus was found damaged on Saturday morning at Kallachi.

The attackers had smashed the wind shield of the vehicle, besides destroying its tyres.

Argument with driver

According to the complainants, the bus was damaged by a group of youths who tried to interrupt the service near Vadakara.

The hartal supporters had locked horns with the driver who ignored the protests and dared to continue the service on the Thottilpalam-Vadakara route.

Visuals of heated arguments between the driver and hartal supporters had gone viral.