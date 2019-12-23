Kozhikode

Hunt on for those who vandalised private bus

more-in

The police have intensified search for a gang of miscreants who allegedly vandalised a private bus in rural Kozhikode during the State-wide hartal called by the SDPI on December 17 against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Visuals collected

Accordingly, CCTV visuals were collected by the police from various spots to identify the attackers.

The Nadapuram police said the parked bus was found damaged on Saturday morning at Kallachi.

The attackers had smashed the wind shield of the vehicle, besides destroying its tyres.

Argument with driver

According to the complainants, the bus was damaged by a group of youths who tried to interrupt the service near Vadakara.

The hartal supporters had locked horns with the driver who ignored the protests and dared to continue the service on the Thottilpalam-Vadakara route.

Visuals of heated arguments between the driver and hartal supporters had gone viral.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
police
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2019 12:47:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/hunt-on-for-those-who-vandalised-private-bus/article30374985.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY