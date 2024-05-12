ADVERTISEMENT

Hunt on for suspect in attack on hospital staff

Published - May 12, 2024 07:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Rural police have started investigation into an alleged mid-night attack by a patient on the duty doctor and other hospital staff at a private hospital in Thiruvambady alleging unsatisfactory treatment. The incident took place around 11.45 p.m. on May 11 (Saturday).

According to police sources, the man who was injured in a road accident was in an inebriated state when he approached the hospital for first aid. He turned aggressive after the hospital staff completed the procedures. Dr. Susmith, who attended the patient, sustained injuries in the unexpected assault.

The CCTV cameras at the hospital had captured the entire incident, which helped the hospital authorities to file a petition. Police officers said they had already identified the suspect and he would be taken into custody soon for further interrogation. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US