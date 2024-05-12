GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Hunt on for suspect in attack on hospital staff

Published - May 12, 2024 07:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode Rural police have started investigation into an alleged mid-night attack by a patient on the duty doctor and other hospital staff at a private hospital in Thiruvambady alleging unsatisfactory treatment. The incident took place around 11.45 p.m. on May 11 (Saturday).

According to police sources, the man who was injured in a road accident was in an inebriated state when he approached the hospital for first aid. He turned aggressive after the hospital staff completed the procedures. Dr. Susmith, who attended the patient, sustained injuries in the unexpected assault.

The CCTV cameras at the hospital had captured the entire incident, which helped the hospital authorities to file a petition. Police officers said they had already identified the suspect and he would be taken into custody soon for further interrogation. 

Related Topics

Kozhikode / hospital and clinic / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.