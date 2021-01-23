Hunt on for members of poaching gang

The Forest department has identified five suspected poachers, who managed to escape during a surprise inspection conducted by its special squad at Kallanpullu near Poovaranthodu on Thursday. Special squad members from the Thamarassery range office said the escapees were found involved in various criminal cases registered by the local police apart from the poaching attempts.
“We have taken up the incident very seriously as the gang attacked the Forest squads using three trained guard dogs. There was even a trained Rottweiler dog, which chased the squad,” said a senior Forest department official. The squad members managed to escape as there was a fence in the area and it was the first time that such a planned attack was made, he said.
During the surprise raid, the squad had recovered three country-made guns, gunpowder and many other sharp weapons used for hunting wild animals. The squad reached the spot following a tip-off from some local residents. On seeing the squad, the gang escaped from the area after letting loose their guard dogs.
Though flash raids were conducted in various suspected hideouts, the squad could not track them. Officials said they had already informed various Forest range offices and police stations about the incident and the details of the suspects.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath