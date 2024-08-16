Hunt on for bank manager in Kozhikode who allegedly fled with pawned ornaments worth ₹17 crore

The police are on the lookout for a bank manager who allegedly escaped with around 26 kg of gold ornaments pawned by various individuals at the Bank of Maharashtra’s Edodi branch near Vadakara in Kozhikode district. The incident came to light in the bank’s latest reappraisal process after the manager’s transfer to another branch at Palarivattom in Kochi.

Police sources said a case had been registered at the Vadakara station against Madhu Jayakumar, the suspect, following a complaint by newly appointed Manager Irshad. The 34-year-old Mettupalayam native, who was transferred from Vadakara, had not taken charge at the Palarivattom branch as he reportedly fled with the ornaments worth ₹17 crore.

In the reappraisal process, the bank authorities found fake gold in place of the pawned gold ornaments worth ₹17 crore. The suspected fraud took place between June 2021 and July 2024. According to preliminary probe, the suspect replaced original gold with fake gold in 42 gold loan accounts.

Police sources said they had reasons to suspect the involvement of more persons in the incident. A few employees of the bank who handled the keys of the strong room and the gold account management would be quizzed soon as part of the investigation. CCTV visuals would be examined to check the entry of all suspected persons to the bank premises.

“It was quite strange that none of the 42 gold loan account holders made any complaints in the last three years. It will have to be verified again as there were unwanted interferences by the bank staff to discourage persons who approached the bank to close gold loan accounts,” said a police officer from Vadakara. He added that the gold loans were reportedly obtained by low-income groups from rural areas.

In a similar incident in 2022, a former manager of Punjab National Bank was arrested on charge of swindling ₹14.72 crore from the Kozhikode Corporation’s account. The manager, identified as M.P. Rijil, had used a major portion of the money which he transferred to the accounts of his relatives by altering bank documents for playing online games.