Hunt for driver accused of sexual assault

Kozhikode

06 July 2020 23:51 IST

Statements of 50 persons recorded as part of the probe

A special squad of the Kozhikode Rural Police has recorded the statements of around 50 autorickshaw drivers from the Mukkom area as part of an investigation into the incident in which a 65-year-old woman was allegedly robbed and sexually abused by a driver while she was travelling in his autorickshaw.

The statements were recorded to cross-check details on the suspected person given by the victim. The local drivers’ union also promised to support the police in identifying the suspect.

Police sources said they had collected details of several suspicious phone calls after locating the tower close to the crime scene. CCTV visuals too have been collected from various places to track the suspect, they added.

The woman had lost her gold ornaments in the alleged incident that took place last Thursday. According to the police, the driver took her to an isolated area before committing the offence. The incident came to light when the woman was admitted to the Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Subsequently, the Medical College police recorded her statement and alerted the Mukkom police.

Meanwhile, a few residents of Mukkom said the woman’s hands were found tied and her dress torn following the incident.