Hunger strike against eviction
People who are being evicted for the widening of national highway, under the aegis of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti and the National Highway Action committee, will hold a hunger strike at the office of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Vadakara on March 8. Demand is rife that the government abandon move to evict people without proper compensation, a press release said.
