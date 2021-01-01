Kozhikode

‘Hunger Hunt’ to feed old age home residents

“Hunger Hunt”, a project of the Department of Social Justice and the Department of prisons in association with Fr. David Chirammel and YMCA, was launched by Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip on Friday.

The project envisages distribution of food to residents of old age homes recognised by the Department of Social Justice, yet did not get any government grants.

13 institutions

The District Social Justice Officer said that the food prepared at the district jail would be given to residents in 13 institutions in the district (around 850 people) on the first of every month under the project. Kozhikode YMCA president John Augustine presided over the event.

