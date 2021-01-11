Hundreds take to street in support of farmers’ stir

Hundreds of city residents and rural farmers took part in a ‘Maha Rally’ here on Sunday in support of the farmers’ agitation in New Delhi.
The march, organised by the Kozhikode Citizens forum, was taken out from the Francis Road Junction. Representatives of various rural farmers’ organisations and action committees besides youngsters and children took part in the rally which culminated near the South Beach.
Leaders of the forum said new farm laws were meant to uproot traditional farmers and support those who had monopolised agricultural trade.
They also announced their plan to continue local agitations in support of farmers’ cause.
Protocol violated
Meanwhile, the rally ended up in the open violation of physical-distancing protocol. Though there were strict guidelines to maintain it throughout the event, only very few could comply with it till the end. The police were found warning a few for not cooperating with regulations.
