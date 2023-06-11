ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of fishes found dead in Tali temple pond in Kozhikode

June 11, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of fishes were found dead in the Tali temple pond in Kozhikode on Sunday. The security officers at the temple noticed the dead fishes on Sunday morning and alerted the authorities. The police have started an investigation into the issue. Samples of dead fishes have been sent to a laboratory to determine the cause of the mishap. Several drains around the region are being emptied into the pond. The authorities are weighing the chances of water from one of these drains polluting the water in the pond.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US