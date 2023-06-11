HamberMenu
Hundreds of fishes found dead in Tali temple pond in Kozhikode

June 11, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Hundreds of fishes were found dead in the Tali temple pond in Kozhikode on Sunday. The security officers at the temple noticed the dead fishes on Sunday morning and alerted the authorities. The police have started an investigation into the issue. Samples of dead fishes have been sent to a laboratory to determine the cause of the mishap. Several drains around the region are being emptied into the pond. The authorities are weighing the chances of water from one of these drains polluting the water in the pond.

