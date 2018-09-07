Hundreds of farmers unaware of crop insurance schemes

more-in

After the Nipah scare, life had been gradually returning to normal for K.K. Pushpan, a farmer at Thalakkulathur village here, when the floods wiped out his entire crop on four acres of land in August.

“I had cultivated okra, pumpkin and yard-long beans on land leased at ₹35,000 an acre for 10 months. About 500 fully grown banana plants were submerged,” he says.

The 40-year-old farmer is aware of crop insurance schemes offered by both the State and Central governments. “But I lost interest in pursuing the crop insurance after the landowners refused to part with the tax receipts, a mandatory requirement to enrol in the scheme. There is enough land for cultivation. But people are not willing to take up farming. How will poor people like me survive? Now, we have pinned our hopes on the government,” says he.

Like Mr. Pushpan, hundreds of farmers mainly from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, who auction their produce at reasonable prices at the Agricultural Urban Wholesale Market at Vengeri every Monday and Thursday have either not taken crop insurance or are unaware of such a thing.

“Ordinary farmers did not have any idea of crop insurance until the floods ravaged their farms. We have not faced such a situation before,” says Roy K. Antony of Thottumukkom in Karassery panchayat, whose vegetables cultivated on three acres were damaged in the floods.

The case of M. Abdullakutty of Payannad village, who cultivates vegetables along with his four brothers on 15 acres of land, is no different. “I lost nearly ₹25 lakh of grown vegetables in the floods. About 6,000 banana plants and vegetables such as pumpkin, cucumber and snake gourd were washed away in the waters,” says he, adding that he has not opted for any insurance scheme.

Govt schemes

The Central and State governments jointly implement the crop insurance schemes through public sector insurance companies. The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme are other schemes offered to farmers. “Never have I thought of insurance schemes. My mind was fixed on a bumper harvest for the Onam,” says Ajithkumar of Mukkom.

He says the micro-finance companies from where he had taken loans are after him now.

“I had also pledged my wife’s gold ornaments for farming expenses. Earlier I had thought why farmers in Wayanad committed suicide. Now, I know,” he says.

The majority of small farmers rely on the government offering them solace after the floods. “We have submitted petitions at the Agriculture Department. The officers may deliver sooner or later,” says Kunhi Mohammed of Puzhakkatteri.