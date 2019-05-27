Hundreds clean up beach as part of Mission Seashore

Around 2,500 bagfuls of non-biodegradable waste was removed from the coastal stretch of Kozhikode in a one-day clean-up drive on Sunday.

Titled ‘Mission Seashore’, the drive saw the participation of over 1,500 volunteers from various walks of life, working hand-in-hand for around four hours to clean up the 22.5-km of the beach within the city limits. The drive was organised as part of the pre-monsoon cleanliness programme of the Kozhikode Corporation.

Collecting and segregating non-biodegradable waste, including plastic covers, plastic bottles, glass bottles, thermocol, metal utensils, footwear and cloth, was a major task carried out by the volunteers. While non-biodegradable waste was segregated and sent for recycling, the organic waste was buried on the spot.

Work remains

Yet, only 75% of the waste could be removed. Several heaps of non-biodegradable waste dumped in six spots on the beach are yet to be removed. The drive that began at 6 a.m. went on till 10 a.m.

Minister for Labour and Excise T.P. Ramakrishnan opened the drive in the presence of Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, Deputy Mayor Meera Darshak, District Collector Seeram Sambashiva Rao, MLA A. Pradeep Kumar, Health Standing Committee chairman K.V. Baburaj and Corporation Secretary Binu Francis.

Volunteers representing NCC, fire force, coastal police, Coast Guard, merchant bodies, residents’ associations, NSS, Haritha Keralam Mission, Kerala Scrap Merchants’ Association, District Tourism Promotion Council, Department of Ports, various political parties and their feeder organisations, media houses, Hotel and Restaurant Association besides sanitation workers of the corporation, Kudumbashree workers and corporation councillors took part in the drive. The Hotel and Restaurant Association provided food for all the volunteers while the District Suchitwa Mission provided the safety equipment.