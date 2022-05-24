Human rights panel takes up Lithara case

Staff Reporter May 24, 2022 22:03 IST

Staff Reporter May 24, 2022 22:03 IST

The sportsperson from Kozhikode was found dead in her flat in Patna

The sportsperson from Kozhikode was found dead in her flat in Patna

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has registered a case on the death of basketball player and former Railway employee K.C. Lithara. The decision was in response to a complaint filed by LJD State general secretary Salim Madavoor on May 6, demanding that a special investigation team under a senior IPS officer investigate the case, and that Lithara’s family be compensated. Ms. Lithara, who hails from Kozhikode, was found dead in her flat in Patna, Bihar, on April 26. She was allegedly tortured by her coach Ravi Singh. Mr. Madavoor in his complaint said that the Railways should offer ample compensation to the sportsperson’s family that is in debt. The complaint, registered as case 2247/4/26/2022, will be taken up for hearing in a week, a press release said.



Our code of editorial values