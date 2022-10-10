Human rights panel orders probe into ‘botched’ surgery at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 10, 2022 20:11 IST

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has registered a case against the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, over the allegation that a surgical instrument was left in the abdomen of a woman during a surgery conducted there five years ago.

A release said on Monday that the hospital superintendent had been asked to file a report on the grave dereliction of duty and the staff responsible for it within 15 days. The order was issued by K. Baijunath, judicial member of the commission. The case will be heard at the sitting scheduled for October 28 at the Kozhikode Collectorate.

In the order, the commission observed that the hospital had made a grave and careless mistake. The woman was subjected to indescribable pain because of that, it said.

