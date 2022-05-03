Human rights panel lauds Kozhikode Corporation’s ABC programme

Other local bodies in district asked to adopt the model

Other local bodies in district asked to adopt the model

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has asked other local bodies in Kozhikode district to consider the Kozhikode Corporation a model for controlling the stray dog population.

The SHRC had earlier sought a report from the Corporation Secretary on steps taken to mitigate the stray dog menace after it had registered a suo motu case based on media reports about increasing incidents of dog attacks in the city. However, the Commission was impressed by the civic body’s measures, based on the report submitted by the Secretary on March 22.

The report stated that the Corporation had started an Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme in March 2019 and that around 9,000 dogs had been sterilised so far. The civic body had conducted a dog survey in 2018, which had identified more than 13,000 stray dogs in the city. The ABC programme is a long-term project and the results could be visible only after five to six years. Scientific waste management is also key in ensuring ABC, according to the report.

The SHRC, represented by member K. Byjunath, asked the district panchayat to take special interest in enforcing ABC in other local bodies in Kozhikode with an aim to make the district rabies-free. The Commission asked the Corporation Secretary to check if the civic body could undertake the ABC programme in neighbouring local bodies. The secretaries of the Corporation and district panchayat are to submit a report on action taken based on the SHRC’s suggestions within two months.