Huge fall in collection of motor transport workers’ welfare fund in Kerala

October 15, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The collection of mandatory contributions to the Kerala Motor Transport Welfare Fund Board (KMTWFB) has witnessed a huge fall in the State with the technical delay in addressing the complaint of its software and its integration with the Central government’s Parivahan software. Since January 2023, the collection has been pending with no major technical interventions to address the issues.

Functionaries of the Motor Workers Federation affiliated to the Indian National Trade Union Congress allege that the inordinate delay is suspected to be part of the deliberate attempts to weaken the board constituted in 1985. Even after holding multiple meetings with the presence of officers from the Motor Vehicles department, National Informatics Centre, and the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology, the situation remains the same, they said.

“The total collection of the board in 2022 was ₹113.77 crore. It witnessed a huge fall in 2023. As per the official record, the board witnessed a shortage of ₹87.23 crore in its collection till September 30, 2023,” said K. Shaji, district president of Motor Workers Federation. It is primarily the mismanagement of the State and Union government that leads this well-functioned board to financial crisis, he alleged.

As there is no compulsion on the part of the government to collect the dues, many of the bus owners are finding it as a loophole to evade the payment. Though payment options are currently available through various banks, only very few people are using it.

Trade union leaders fear that the disrupted fund collection subsequent to the software issues will hit the welfare schemes of about nine-lakh labourers in the motor transport sector. According to them, the eligible pension benefits for over 10,000 labourers will also end up in crisis in the near future with the yet-to-be addressed technical issues and the lethargic attitude of the officials accountable for initiating corrective measures.

Financial aid from the board in case of death of any member has been continuing to be a huge relief for many families.

The trade union leaders also said that the claim of the Welfare Fund Board officials that the issue can be settled soon after completing the pending auditing process is unbelievable. If there are no quick measures to resume the collection, it will soon have the plight of the Kerala Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Fund Board, which is now running out of track, they said.

